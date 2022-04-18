Brokerages Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Custom Truck One Source posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 330,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,392. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

