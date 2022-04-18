Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to announce $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.83. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

