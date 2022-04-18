Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

