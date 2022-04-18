Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.65.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

