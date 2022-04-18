Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post sales of $474.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $390.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.71. 207,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,730. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

