Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,774 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.53% of TD SYNNEX worth $58,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 47.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 84.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock valued at $592,914. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

