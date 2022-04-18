Boston Partners Sells 8,656 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,991 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.61% of Expedia Group worth $167,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,721,173. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its 200 day moving average is $179.44. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

