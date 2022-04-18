Boston Partners Sells 7,392 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,915,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 350,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 201,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 201,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
