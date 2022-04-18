Boston Partners Sells 7,392 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,915,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 350,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 201,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 201,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

