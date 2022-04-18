Boston Partners Sells 4,435 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.92% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $72,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 465.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,818,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.86. 3,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

