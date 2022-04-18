Boston Partners Sells 2,954 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.39% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $118,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $254.46 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

