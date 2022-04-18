Boston Partners Sells 2,096,125 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in International Game Technology were worth $137,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.02. 13,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

