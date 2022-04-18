Boston Partners Sells 1,669 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.26. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,075. The stock has a market cap of $928.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.48. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

