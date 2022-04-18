Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.81% of ACCO Brands worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. 1,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,439. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

