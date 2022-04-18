Boston Partners Reduces Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.36. 172,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,111. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

