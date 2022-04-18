Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,405 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.31% of Gray Television worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 33.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 64,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gray Television by 39.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gray Television by 15.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,055 shares of company stock worth $4,705,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 656,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,432. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

