Boston Partners Purchases 368,764 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Boston Partners raised its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 239.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $898,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.99. 506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $566.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

