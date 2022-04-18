Boston Partners Purchases 32,322 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $88,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

MAXR traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $38.28. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.24. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

