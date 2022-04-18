Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,482 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.51% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $75,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 2,583,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,989 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

