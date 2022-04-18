Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of Werner Enterprises worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

