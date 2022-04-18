Boston Partners Invests $5.08 Million in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 817,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. Boston Partners owned 0.44% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. 8,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.49. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $569.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

