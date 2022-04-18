Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 24,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 126,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,513,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,315 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.