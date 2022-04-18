Boston Partners Has $63.05 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $63,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.77.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $143.30. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,175. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.