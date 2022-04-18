Boston Partners Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $568.67. 6,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $565.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.33.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

