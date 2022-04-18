Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.96% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $146,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

NYSE HII traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.69. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,442. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

