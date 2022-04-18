Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.54% of Terex worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Terex by 237,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. 2,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,508. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

