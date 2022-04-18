Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720,231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,853,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.35% of Tapestry worth $151,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

