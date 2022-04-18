Boston Partners Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,119 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Newmont were worth $159,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 155.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NEM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.