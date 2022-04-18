BMO Capital Markets Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $116.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

