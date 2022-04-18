Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BLSP opened at $0.00 on Monday. Blue Sphere has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Blue Sphere Company Profile (Get Rating)
