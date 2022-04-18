Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Up 59.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BDCO opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

