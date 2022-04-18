BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $905.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $950.00 to $905.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $880.00.
BLK opened at $688.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
