BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $905.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $950.00 to $905.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $880.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $688.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.