BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,663. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $659.52 million, a PE ratio of -164.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.