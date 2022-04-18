Bitgear (GEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $194,969.85

Bitgear (GEAR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $194,969.85 and $294.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.80 or 0.07379216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,710.47 or 0.99877351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041577 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

