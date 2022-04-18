BitCore (BTX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,956.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $171,956.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.71 or 0.07496839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00274412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00821565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00605495 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00347697 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

