BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $27,446.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00380155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00084506 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00091913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,071,769,978 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

