Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 39.5% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $20,487.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

