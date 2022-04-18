Bitcoin Atom Hits One Day Volume of $33.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $695,674.77 and approximately $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

