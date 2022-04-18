Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,729. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

