Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.34. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

