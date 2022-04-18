Binemon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $3.98 million and $1.79 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.65 or 0.07416207 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,877.59 or 0.99865530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

