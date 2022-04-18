Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded down $13.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.20. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $18,657,881. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

