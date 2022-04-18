BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.38. 2,716,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.62) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.43) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.