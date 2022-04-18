Berry Data (BRY) Market Cap Tops $849,523.29

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $849,523.29 and approximately $360,445.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges.

Berry Data

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

