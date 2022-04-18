Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) vs. Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Head-To-Head Survey

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Benson Hill and Sovos Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.82 -$126.25 million N/A N/A Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.22 $1.92 million N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -55.56% -17.27% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Benson Hill and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.51%. Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

