Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($164.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benitec Biopharma.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,421. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Benitec Biopharma worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

