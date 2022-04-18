BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

BCBP stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $299.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.52. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.