Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$8.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$6.63.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

