Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.67

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 4907957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

