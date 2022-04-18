Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 57.7% in March

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 179,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $41.65.
Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $15.28. Analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXRX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
See Also
