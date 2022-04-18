Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 179,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,950 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.83 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28. On average, research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

